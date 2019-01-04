Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $217,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,415.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,964 shares of company stock worth $850,167 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rexnord by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 377,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rexnord by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rexnord by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 100,780 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Rexnord by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,238,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,286,000 after buying an additional 1,089,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,589. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.