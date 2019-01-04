REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,870.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00009727 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $19,870.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.02269656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00158722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00199300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026584 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

