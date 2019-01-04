Realty Income (O) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Realty Income have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Moreover, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, this freestanding retail REIT derives more than 90% of its annualized retail rental revenues from tenants belonging to service, non-discretionary and low-price retail business. Such businesses are less susceptible to economic recessions, as well as competition from Internet retailing. In addition, accretive acquisitions and solid balance-sheet strength augur well for long-term growth. However, the choppy retail real estate environment and rate hike remain concerns. Moreover, the company’s substantial exposure to single tenant assets raises its risks associated with tenant default.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on O. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Realty Income from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

O stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

