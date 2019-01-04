RA Medical Systems (RMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMED. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE:RMED traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 23,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,866. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMED. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,658,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,748,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RA Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.