Purple Innovation (PRPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

