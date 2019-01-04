Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $15.43

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.43. Pure Storage shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 205228 shares changing hands.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 228,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Ivory Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,346,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

