Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Puma Biotechnology to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.27.

PBYI traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 409,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,297. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $776.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 301.41% and a negative net margin of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 926.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $28,212.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,878 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 210,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

