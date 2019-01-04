ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $33.93

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $33.93. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 941705 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

