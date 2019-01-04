ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) Stake Increased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000.

NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 16,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,840. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $89.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

