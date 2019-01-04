PlayerCoin (PLACO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, PlayerCoin has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. PlayerCoin has a market capitalization of $6,646.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.02278189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00158460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00198619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026758 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026667 BTC.

PlayerCoin Profile

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official website is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

