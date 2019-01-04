PetSmart (PETM) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $74.00 and were trading at $71.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

PetSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.

