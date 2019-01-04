PetroChina (PTR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, the investment thesis on PetroChina is recalibrated to a Strong Sell. There are concerns regarding prospects for the company’s oil production growth, considering its heavy exposure to significantly mature-producing areas. A limited international operation and an ambitious investment program gives investors more reason to steer clear of the stock. Persistent marketing headwinds, reflecting slow domestic refined products demand growth and fierce competitions, also keep us worried. While the company’s leverage to the high-growth Chinese market is expected to help sustain its upstream growth momentum, the fuel price caps and heavy taxes offset most, if not all, of the Chinese market positives. Consequently, investors are advised to sell PetroChina.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of PetroChina in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered PetroChina from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered PetroChina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.90.

NYSE:PTR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.70. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,750. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $88.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

