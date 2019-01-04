Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $113,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Paychex by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 168,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,400. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

