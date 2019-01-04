Paxos Standard Token Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00026578 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $132.09 million and $73.49 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.02269656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00158722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00199300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026584 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 132,197,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,146,807 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

