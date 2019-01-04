Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa Murphy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

FRSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.42. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Papa Murphy’s stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.26% of Papa Murphy’s as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

