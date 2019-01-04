Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,076.25 ($92.46).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Paddy Power Betfair to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 8,650 ($113.03) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

PPB stock traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,595 ($86.18). The stock had a trading volume of 111,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 52 week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.