Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Lowered by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.05.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 190,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,094,199. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,936,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

