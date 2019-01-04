One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,393,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,609,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 1,071.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/one-horizon-group-ohgi-trading-up-22-2.html.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.