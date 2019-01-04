OncoSec Medical (ONCS) vs. MusclePharm (MSLP) Head-To-Head Contrast

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MusclePharm alerts:

10.2% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MusclePharm and OncoSec Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoSec Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

OncoSec Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -7.41% N/A -31.87% OncoSec Medical N/A -151.71% -123.34%

Volatility and Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MusclePharm and OncoSec Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $102.15 million 0.10 -$10.97 million N/A N/A OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$39.13 million N/A N/A

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical.

Summary

MusclePharm beats OncoSec Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. It also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, evidence of anti-tumor activity in the treatment of various solid tumors, and the potential to reach beyond the site of local treatment to initiate a systemic immune response in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The company has also completed Phase II studies in metastatic melanoma (OMS-I100) and merkel cell carcinoma (OMS-I110). OncoSec Medical Incorporated has an investigator-sponsored clinical trial with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (OMS-I102); and a clinical trial collaboration and drug supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) to evaluate the combination of its ImmuoPulse IL-12 with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a registration-directed Phase 2b clinical trial referred to as PISCES. This trial would evaluate the combination of therapies in patients with unresectable metastatic melanoma who have progressed. It also has a research collaboration with Avacta Group plc for gene delivery of therapeutic affimers. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.