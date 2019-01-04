Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 515,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 511,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,822.15% and a negative return on equity of 133.73%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Kevin F. Hanley acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Bollag acquired 17,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $211,224. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 269,270 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $7,499,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

