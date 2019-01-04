NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Up 6.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.73 and last traded at $136.19. 14,621,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 14,993,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

