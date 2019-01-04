NOW (DNOW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

DNOW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 80,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.28. NOW has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NOW by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,460,000 after buying an additional 1,122,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NOW by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,667,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 775,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in NOW by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 666,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 542,656 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

