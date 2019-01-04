Noble (NE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Noble Corpis a leading offshore drilling firm with a robust portfolio of assets. Though the industry had witnessed a setback in the past, the company was less impacted by it than its peers. Moreover, Noble Corphas several projects in its pipeline, which reduces the average idle period for its rigs. This is reflected in its total backlog of around $2.5 billion, as of Sep 30, 2018. Also, Noble Corphas made continuous endeavours to upgrade its fleet through acquisitions and newbuild projects. However, the company’s high debt level reflects weakness in its balance sheet. Moreover, Noble Corp’s declining semisubmersibles rig utilization is concerning, which plummeted to 11% in the last reported quarter from the year-ago level of 17%, despite an improving oil price market. The dayrates for semisubmersibles also decreased. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NE. Simmons raised shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE NE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,437. Noble has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Noble during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 210.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

