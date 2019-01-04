Noah (NOAH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Noah stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.94. Noah has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $69.56.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Noah will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Noah in the second quarter worth approximately $46,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 177.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 826,436 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 34.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,999,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 510,547 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth approximately $17,559,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Noah by 71.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 684,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 285,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

