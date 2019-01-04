NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Thursday.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,267 ($68.82).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT stock traded up GBX 128 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,478 ($58.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, with a total value of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.