Navient (NAVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry over the past six months While earnings estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 have remained stable lately, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Also, inorganic growth strategies to diversify product offerings and boost overall business encourage us. The company continues to deploy technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations that bodes well for its financials. However, it continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities remain a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAVI. ValuEngine cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Navient and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. Navient’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 212.9% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

