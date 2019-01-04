Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) VP Greg Swyt Sells 420 Shares

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) VP Greg Swyt sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $11,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Swyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nanometrics alerts:

On Monday, November 26th, Greg Swyt sold 1,794 shares of Nanometrics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $55,703.70.

On Friday, November 23rd, Greg Swyt sold 948 shares of Nanometrics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $29,264.76.

Shares of NANO stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 158,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,533. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $661.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 12,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NANO. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) VP Greg Swyt Sells 420 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/nanometrics-incorporated-nano-vp-greg-swyt-sells-420-shares.html.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.