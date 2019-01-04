MSA Safety (MSA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MSA Safety from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

MSA Safety stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,837. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.33. MSA Safety has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $335,695.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,074,217.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,317.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,082. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 672.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.