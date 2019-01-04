MRC Global Inc (MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. MRC Global reported sales of $903.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 51,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,630. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. MRC Global has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

