Mplx (MPLX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

