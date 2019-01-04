Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 486,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 93,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $3,638,888.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,785.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,382,000 after buying an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,909,000 after buying an additional 2,179,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 110.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,710,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after buying an additional 1,420,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,467,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,478,000 after buying an additional 944,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 693.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 984,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after buying an additional 860,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

