Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hologic (HOLX) to Underweight

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

HOLX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 8,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,604. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $200,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

