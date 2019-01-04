Moneta (MONETA) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moneta alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00856439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta (MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io . Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.