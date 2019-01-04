Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mondelez’s shares have declined in the past three months. We note that the company has been facing sluggish sales in North America, stemming from operational challenges. These hurdles dented the company’s performance during the third quarter of 2018. This, combined with negative impacts of currency, continue to remain as threats for Mondelez. On the flip side, the company’s quarterly performance was backed by benefits from taxes, fewer outstanding shares and operating gains. Notably, the quarter marks the company’s seventh straight quarter of positive bottom-line surprise. Further Mondelez has been gaining from improved pricing and productivity savings. In fact, such factors fueled margins during the third quarter. Apart from these, the company continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and innovations. It has also been gaining from continued business growth in the emerging markets, specifically India and China.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

MDLZ traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 489,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $129,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $141,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

