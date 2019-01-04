Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Upgrades Camden Property Trust (CPT) to “Overweight”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 153,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $9,961,578. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

