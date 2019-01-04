Miranda Gold (MAD) Trading 25% Higher

Miranda Gold Corp. (CVE:MAD) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 308,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 402,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Miranda Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAD)

Miranda Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its exploration projects in Colombia include the Antares project covering 10,500 hectares located in the Antioquia Batholith; the Argelia project covering 5,400 hectares within the Antioquia department; the Cerro Oro project covering a total of 1,584 square hectares located in Caldas; the Mallama project comprising two titles totaling 9,036 hectares in the Nariño department located to the west of the city of Pasto; and the Oribella project comprising approximately 10,700 hectares located in Oribella within the department of Antioquia.

