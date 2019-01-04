Michaels Companies (MIK) Shares Up 5.9%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 2,017,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,887,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

MIK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 257,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/michaels-companies-mik-shares-up-5-9.html.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.