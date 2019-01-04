MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 1,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $961.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP K. Pigott Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $200,710 in the last 90 days. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

