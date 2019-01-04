MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Shares Bought by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,415,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 14,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,736.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,521. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.44.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 101.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/mfa-finl-inc-sh-mfa-shares-bought-by-centurylink-investment-management-co.html.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.