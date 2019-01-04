Methanex (MEOH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Methanex by 173.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Methanex by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 815,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,573,000 after acquiring an additional 200,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 113.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Methanex by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.