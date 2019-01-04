Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Trading 36.7% Higher

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) traded up 36.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.08. 1,475,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 790,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 100,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 800,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 4,650,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Trading 36.7% Higher” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/melinta-therapeutics-mlnt-trading-36-7-higher.html.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.