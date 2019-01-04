Mastercard (MA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, in order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

NYSE MA traded up $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $154.32 and a twelve month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

