MasTec (MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strong backlog and growth prospects across its segments have been driving MasTec’s performance. As of Sep 30, 2018, the company achieved a record 18-month backlog of $7.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 56.2% from the prior-year quarter end. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and strong pipeline business in the Oil & Gas segment continue to be major growth catalysts. Moreover, MasTec outperformed its industry over the past year. Earnings estimates have also been trending upward for 2018 and 2019 over the past 60 days. However, project delays and ramp-up costs associated with the Communications segment due to wireless and wireline fiber initiatives in the second half of 2018 are cause of concern.”

Get MasTec alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,550. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.