Mary Ann Tocio Sells 2,500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $271,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,901.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $299,050.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $293,525.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $863,400.00.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 7,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,192. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $123.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,410,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,628,000 after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 316,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

