Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $61,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, for a total transaction of $274,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.62, for a total value of $104,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,515 shares in the company, valued at $107,191,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 749 shares of company stock worth $777,071. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,215.75.

MKL traded up $19.56 on Friday, hitting $1,026.99. 2,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,300. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $954.39 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

