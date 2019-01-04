Marin Software (MRIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,647,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,187% from the previous session’s volume of 283,423 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.31.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

In other Marin Software news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc sold 256,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $1,889,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.20% of Marin Software worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

