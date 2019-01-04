Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 51,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,400. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 169,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 239,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

