Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.12 on Friday, reaching $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,900. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $325.98. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paul A. Friedman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.