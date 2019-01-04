Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 277.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 182.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after acquiring an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.71.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

