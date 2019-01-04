LocalCoinSwap Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $89,549.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00065239 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00120241 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006973 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000547 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,364,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

